Adrian 'Lionheart' McCallum: More than £13,000 raised for the former Preston City Wrestling champion's funeral

More than £13,000 has been raised to cover the funeral costs of a former Preston wrestling champion.

Adrian 'Lionheart' McCallum died on Wednesday, June 19, aged just 36.

A popular figure on the Preston wrestling circuit, Adrian held the PCW (Preston City Wrestling) Heavyweight Championship twice in 2012 and 2013 as well as competing for the WWE and TNA.

A GoFundMe page has since been set up by Glasgow-based Insane Championship Wrestling (ICW), the company in which Adrian was the reigning world heavyweight champion, to give him a proper send off.

Within 24 hours more than £13,000 has been raised through 700-plus donations; more than doubling the initial £6,000 target.

An ICW spokesman wrote: "We are heartbroken to learn of the death of Adrian 'Lionheart' McCallum.

Adrian in action on the Flag Market in 2016

"Adrian was a mainstay of British professional wrestling.

"Most importantly, he was our friend. His passing leaves a huge hole in the lives of those who knew him."

The page states that all donations will be sent to Adrian's family to help with funeral costs.

Former Preston Coun Drew Gale, a close friend of Adrian’s and a once guest PCW wrestler at a charity fund-raiser show, said Adrian was "so empathetic, caring and a genuinely nice person".

To donate to the fund visit https://www.gofundme.com/adrianlionheartmccallum