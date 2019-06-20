Administrator for Preston Guild Hall says it is in control of when it reopens

The Administrator of Preston Guild Hall has said it is in control of when the venue reopens.

Beverley Budsworth of The Business Debt Advisor, appointed as Administrator of Preston Guild Hall Limited on June 4, is “concerned that an unauthorised press release has been issued”.

She says the Administrator has control over when the Preston Guild Hall will reopen.

She said: “Our efforts to bring in a reputable and substantial operator are ongoing and we hope to be able to make an announcement in a day or two about the continuance to Preston Guild Hall.

“No other press release in relation to Preston Guild Hall has been authorised by the Administrator.”

Her statement comes on the back of an announcement from businessman Simon Rigby this morning saying the Charter Theatre and Great Hall are back in business as of today.

The businessman claimed The Guild Foundation, a registered charity formed to develop the arts and leisure in and around Preston, was to pick up the baton to secure a specialist operator.

In an interview following the statement issued to the Post Mr Rigby said the Charter Theatre and Great Hall were open as of “Now”.

He added: “We are taking bookings we are getting back to people who had events with us.”

