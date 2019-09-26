Adlington dad to run The Wiggle Manchester Half Marathon for Derian House in Chorley

A Chorley man who has set himself a year-long running challenge is preparing for a half marathon in aid of Derian House.

Rick Ashton, of Adlington, will take part in The Wiggle Manchester Half Marathon on Sunday, October 13, with all sponsorship money going towards the Chorley-based hospice.

The 35-year-old, who works at True Bearing Chartered Financial Planners, in Euxton, said: “I am aware of Derian House’s work as it has been True Bearing’s charity of the year for two or three years.

Rick Ashton

"I have been to visit the hospice and have become aware of the wonderful work they do for some very poorly children and their families.

"I have two children and can’t imagine the heartache of having a child with a serious illness. This charity feels very close to my heart.

"I have helped out with the company’s fund-raising events so I wanted to do something on my own.

"I decided to set myself a running challenge and do 1,000km over the year, having never done any running before.

"I wanted to do 12 running events this year and I have surpassed that. I have done two half marathons, including one in Freckleton, where I had an injury, so I am looking forward to improve my time.”

Rick has so far raised more than £500.

To donate visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/1000kforderianhouse