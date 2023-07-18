News you can trust since 1886
Adlington Carnival 2023

The annual Adlington Carnival returned to the streets last weekend under a new committee.
By Emma Downey
Published 18th Jul 2023, 12:21 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 12:24 BST

The three-day summer festival, which has ran for more than 50 years, saw onlookers setting up shop on streets around the town for the traditional parade showcasing an eclectic array of talent on show as a range of floats and fancy dress entertain the large crowds with all proceeds going towards charity. Entertainment was provided by The Weird Beards, Robbie Williams Tribute act Carl Briggs and local acts Kai Berry and Natalie Pilkington.

Adlington Community Events (ACE) who took over from the previous hosts Adlington Carnival Committee, thanked the community for helping the event go ahead. A spokesperson said: “We started this committee with zero funding, but through the hard work of our committee, supporters and volunteers we have pulled off a very special event.

"All our committee members were 100 per cent determined to keep the carnival going for the community and surrounding areas. We have all ate, slept and breathed Adlington Carnival since. Despite the weather, we have supported local charities and given the people of Adlington and the surrounding areas, a weekend to remember. This year's parade was amazing and we cannot thank all that took part enough, they braved the elements with smiles on their faces and they blew us away. We want to build on these foundations and grow to make the carnival even better and host other events throughout the year.”

Children's favourite Peppa Pig made an appearance at the Adlington Carnival as did a dinosaur

Adlington Carnival 2023

Children's favourite Peppa Pig made an appearance at the Adlington Carnival as did a dinosaur

The three-day Adlington Carnival took place over the weekend with many street dancers

Adlington Carnival 2023

The three-day Adlington Carnival took place over the weekend with many street dancers

An old truck was part of proceedings

Adlington Carnival 2023

An old truck was part of proceedings

Local act Kai Berry and Natalie Pilkington perform to the crowds

Adlington Carnival 2023

Local act Kai Berry and Natalie Pilkington perform to the crowds

