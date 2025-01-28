Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Former Eastenders star Cheryl Fergison is set to perform at a restaurant opening in Lancashire next weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Actress Cheryl, who moved to the Fylde Coast eight years ago and now lives in Cleveleys with her husband and son, has taken to her Instagram page to share an upcoming gig she is hosting.

The 59-year-old, who is best known for playing Heather Trott in the BBC soap EastEnders from 2007 until 2012 told her 54.6k followers that she would be singing at the opening night of a new restaurant opening in Cleveleys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cheryl Fergison will be performing at the oepning of a new Chinese restaurant in Cleveleys. Credit: Instagram and Debbie Tea on Unsplash | Instagram and Debbie Tea on Unsplash

In the video, Cheryl said: “Well this is exciting, Cleveleys has a new business, a new Chinese - the Dragon Lounge in Cleveleys. I will be hosting the 1st and the 2nd of February, when it is Chinese New Year and it’s the opening of this very restaurant.

“I will be singing but also there’ll be karaoke and a quiz and it’s going to be a fantastic weekend.

“Get yourself down there- fantastic food, new menu,new chef, fresh everything, it’s going to be amazing so get youself down to the Dragon Lounge in Cleveleys and it’s 120 Victoria Road West, that’s where you need to be.”

Read More Boyzone docuseries to air off the back of Lancashire gig

This is not the first time that Cheryl has performed at this venue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

120 Victoria Road West was home to the Oriental restaurant Great Fortune House which was owned by a friend of Cheryl’s, Angela Lui, also known as Angela Chang, for many years.

In 2022, the Eastenders star hosted a banquet and karaoke night at Great Fortune House around the time that hygiene offences came to light at the premises following routine inspections by Wyre Council in September 2022.

The failed hygiene inspection led to a court case in which Ms Lui pleaded guilty to eleven offences on August 14, 2024.

In November last year, Ms Lui was then sentenced to a 12-month community order and 180 hours unpaid work whilst she also had to pay a victim surcharge and Wyre Council were awarded full costs of £3,540.68.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following this court case, Great Fortune House remained open but under new management.

However in December, Great Fortune House announced it would be closed from January 4 and that when it does open again, it will be under a new owner.

The new owner of Dragon Lounge has not yet posted online.