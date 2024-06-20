Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Despite having a number of stresses, she was said to be happy and enjoying life.

Rhian Louise Wright, who was born in Blackburn, worked as a legal secretary at Dentons UKMEA LLP in Dubai and was said to be a ‘kind and generous soul’ by people who knew her.

Her devastated family, who asked the LEP not to share her picture, described her as an ambitious, driven woman who was remotely studying a law degree. She also loved her sports, keeping fit by weight training and paddle boarding.

Rhian’s mother, Elizabeth Banks who is from Haslingden, said: “She was such a loving person and always put others before herself and maybe her kindness was taken for weakness at times.

Rhian had moved to Dubai in 2015 to pursue career opportunities with her sister Lauren and the two lived in the same apartment for 10 months where they did everything together.

Rhian had lived in Dubai since 2015 after finding work as a legal secretary. | Getty Images

Lauren Wright said: “Rhian was the most beautiful young woman who would light up any room and she would look effortlessly cool no matter how silly she was being.

“When she was stressed, Rhian would act impulsively and she always wore her heart on her sleeve and this would be intensified if she had a drink.”

During Zoom meetings with her mother, Rhian could often be seen drinking a glass of red wine and had admitted she ‘wouldn’t know when to stop’ at social gatherings.

However, family members had never seen Rhian as an alcoholic and she had been going to therapy to deal with this.

During her time living in Dubai, a number of stresses began to build on Rhian including stress will relationships, work and study pressure as well as the fact she had been taking care of two small rescue dogs in her apartment.

Friends of Rhian’s were unable to get hold of her on the evening of November 13 last year and called authorities to help gain access to her apartment.

Upon entry to her apartment, she has taken her own life by hanging.

Lauren explained how medication is given out haphazardly in Dubai and that Rhian had been diagnosed with ADHD and prescribed tablets called Concerta.

Elizabeth Wright said: “Although she was unorganised sometimes, she didn’t have ADHD and she shouldn’t have been prescribed that medication.

“I think she'd be alive if she hadn’t taken those tablets, they messed with her brain and they affected her judgement on things. It’s completely out of character.”

The inquest heard a statement from Raed Nehme, a friend of Rhian’s and the last person to see her alive, which explained how he had picked her up from work on Friday November 10 and she seemed fine.

He also said how she had been off Concerta for 15 days which is unadvised as the medication is meant to be slowly reduced.

Raed went on to say how the doctor would not prescribe her anymore Concerta without meeting in person yet Rhian had not made an appointment.

The Dubai police report that was filed on November 16 2023, confirmed their view that Rhian had taken her life by hanging and that there was no criminal action.

With a framed picture of Rhian looking over the room, the inquest at Blackburn Town Hall heard that Elizabeth had worked tirelessly to gather evidence from Dubai witnesses and police but said how the police had been ‘less than helpful’.

Recording a conclusion of suicide, Coroner Sian Jones said: “Is is very sad that we are here, Rhian was clearly a much-loved sister and daughter.

“It is apparent that no one in her family thought she had any overwhelming mental health issue yet spread across the statements, it is clear that she was dealing with a number of stresses in her life.”