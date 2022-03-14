The organisation has also applied to have the public house designated as a community asset.

This will mean it will remain a pub and restaurant for the next five years.

The Lawson family want to see due to having no more money to invest its upkeep, due to a decline in trade

Corner House

The 19th century establishment has been up for sale since 2018 but has attracted little to no interest.

The planning committee of the West Lancashire Council are likely to consider the planning application at its April meeting.

There are currently more than 60 formal objections from residents to the demolition plans and the development of nine houses.

The Parish Council strongly objects to the proposed development and has told the West Lancashire Council: “Development of this site is unnecessary, uncalled for, inappropriate and an over-intensification of a site which is primary green belt land.”

West Lancs MP Rosie Cooper said she has shared her constituents’ concerns about the proposals with the Council and called on it to “seriously consider the persuasive arguments made against this application.”

The joint chairs of the Community Action Group, Angelique Aitken and Lisa Edwards said: “Local residents are opposing these plans because 60 to 65 per cent of the proposed development is on precious Green Belt land which is vital to a rural community.

"Abandoning Green Belt status is an irreversible decision and one which would change the character of the area making it just another section of urban ribbon development.”