Accident on M6 near Leyland is causing delays of up to 60 minutes
All traffic is being temporarily held up due to an accident on the M6 near Leyland.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The incident occurred on the M6 Southbound from J28 B5256 Leyland Way (Leyland) to J27 A5209 Crow Orchard Road (Standish) near Wigan.
It is understood that there was a collision on the road, involving a lorry
Traffic officers are working at scene.
At 3.30pm National Highways said there were five miles of congestion causing 60 min delays above normal travel time.