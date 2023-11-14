News you can trust since 1886
Accident on M6 near Leyland is causing delays of up to 60 minutes

All traffic is being temporarily held up due to an accident on the M6 near Leyland.
By Richard Hunt
Published 14th Nov 2023, 15:43 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2023, 16:39 GMT
The incident occurred on the M6 Southbound from J28 B5256 Leyland Way (Leyland) to J27 A5209 Crow Orchard Road (Standish) near Wigan.

It is understood that there was a collision on the road, involving a lorry

Traffic officers are working at scene.

At 3.30pm National Highways said there were five miles of congestion causing 60 min delays above normal travel time.

