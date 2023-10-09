News you can trust since 1886
Readers have given a mixed reaction to a Preston School that has banned unhealthy snacks including crisps as part of a healthy eating drive.
Newton Bluecoat Primary School came under fire recently from parents after confiscating a pupil’s bag of crisps for being unhealthy. While some readers welcomed the initiative, others were less than impressed.

Here is what a selection of Post readers had to say on the matter:

Zöe Jayne Bröwn: “Absolutely ridiculous before putting in such a ban they many want to consider all reasons as to why they maybe having crisp given nowadays crisp in multipacks come cheaper than fruit and other healthy options. Taking that pack of crisp of that child may have ruined their full day making them not want to learn!”

Sheila Buss: “It will be because they don’t want crisps to fill children up - i never gave my daughter crisps when she was little only got them at parties - i think the school is doing the right thing.”

Debbie Wareing: “I dont have children at school but this is ridiculous, if they want to control what children eat then they should provide them with free meals with full dietary requirements. So many parents are struggling to afford send kids to school as there is a daily living crisis.”

Lisa Murie Whittaker: “Lots of primary school have the policy no crisps at break just toast or a healthy snack but allowed crisps at lunch time.”

Louise Norton: “Bet half them teachers have crisps of some description with their lunch.”

Donna Carlin: “They should be thankful kids are going to school with the mad increase of bus fares.”

Michelle Sweeney: “Been like this for years here in Italy. The janitors / caretakers don't like cleaning the crisp crumbs. So they banned crisps.”

Rachel Simmons: "A ridiculous rule, it’s a parental decision as to what a child should be eating not for the school to decide. If they insist on taking unhealthy snacks off a child they should have to replace with an alternative so said child is not left hungry.”

Bernie Park: "Omg what rights have schools got to say who eats what as long as the kids attend and learn.”

Eccles Damien: “Good idea need more fruit and salad.”

Jeannette Ashby: “In most primary schools children are not allowed to take crisps. So it's nothing new.”

Melissa: “I remember when there use to be a tick shop sweets christmas galore.”

