What dates will it be back and what is it about?

A Taste of Chorley returns on Saturday 3 and Sunday, June 4, from 10am to 4pm in Market Street, Cleveland Street, and Fazakerley Street, to once again showcase the great food and drink culture the town has to offer. The event will celebrate food and drink related activities, businesses and products that can be found in Chorley and the surrounding areas, whilst also pointing the way towards a healthier more sustainable future for residents and businesses in Chorley.

What all will be available over the two day event?

A Taste of Chorley food and drink festival will be returning once again next month. Chorley Council leader Alistair Bradley and Sir Lindsay Hoyle with Jack Swinsco and Will Singleton of Cuckoo Gin, pictured at last year's event

Throughout the two days there will be cooking demonstrations, food tasting, advice on healthy eating including on a budget, recipes and cooking tips. There will be a wide range of food to purchase on the day from local producers, whilst visitors will have the opportunity to purchase produce they can take home.

The 2023 event will also feature the popular Chorley Bake Off competition with the opportunity for everyone to show of their skills baking cakes, biscuits and quiches, as well as a demonstration kitchen, food tasting, and recipe and cooking tips. The demonstration kitchen will feature local chefs showing off some simple tasty recipes that everyone can do at home and there will once again be competitions for budding cooks and bakers to enter.

Can businesses still join?

This year's A Taste of Chorley will be serving you more delicious food

There are still some opportunities available for businesses to join in on the weekend by taking a stall to showcase their food and drink products or to show off their skills

in the demonstration kitchen. Any interested businesses can contact [email protected]

Last year over 3,500 people attended the event. Councillor Peter Wilson, Deputy Leader of Chorley Council said: A Taste of Chorley will showcase what a brilliant range of food and drink producers and suppliers we have in the area. I am looking forward the weekend, seeing the Bake Off entries and trying some of the produce. I encourage everyone to come along and have a great day out enjoying the demonstrations and trying and buying the food and drink products on offer."

For more information on A Taste of Chorley 2023 including where to park click HERE.