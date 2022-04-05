The much-loved event, which will run from Saturday and Sunday (11-12 June), showcases the great local food and drink offer in and around the borough, celebrating all the amazing businesses and products that call Chorley home.

This year's event will see a large variety of local food and drink providers - you can enjoy all the tastes of Chorley right in the heart of the town centre, and purchase some gorgeous artisan produce to enjoy at home.

For the budding chefs there will also be a cooking demonstration kitchen, food tasting and recipe and cooking tips.

The Taste of Chorley event organised by Chorley Council. Picture by Paul Heyes,

A spokesperson for Chorley Council said: "Over the two days there will be demonstrations from local chefs, butchers, and bakers on how to prepare dishes, decorate cakes or get recipes with ingredients sourced from the town centre’s food and drink stalls and shops.

“The weekend always draws in an incredible number of visitors to Chorley and provides a great boost in the local economy.”

Last year over 3,500 people attended the event.

Food to suit everyone's tastebuds will be on the menu at the Chorley festival

Chris Sinnott, Deputy Chief Executive of Chorley Council added: "Events like this really showcase what Chorley has to offer so if you're a local trader looking to get involved, please get in touch with the team as soon as possible.

"This is just one of an incredible series of events we've got taking place in Chorley this year.”

