A Preston Christmas pantomime has been cancelled: here's why & how to get refunds

One of only two Christmas pantomimes due to take place in Preston this year has been officially cancelled.

Stage City on Tithebarn Street in the city centre was actually due to be home to Preston’s only pantomime this Christmas.

Whilst Preston Playhouse presents a pantomime version of Peter Pan between December 11-21, Stage City’s Rapunzel was due to be the only event running over the main festive period.

Rapunzel - Preston’s Magical Christmas Pantomime was scheduled to be on between December 14 and December 31 but the event has now been removed from Stage City’s website.

In a statement issued to the post this morning, a spokesperson for Stage City said: “It is correct that Darling Productions UK have decided to cancel the production of Rapunzel to our disappointment.

“Darling did ask us as a venue if it was something we could take on ourselves last Friday, but at such short notice we don't believe it is something we could deliver to such a high standard of event without the help of a production company.

“DWO Live / Stage City handled the marketing and venue operations for the performances, but as are many of our shows are run by promoters and production companies, we just facilitate the venue for the operation.

“Stage City have already decided that the venue will run a in house pantomime in 2026 and more details will follow early 2026.

“All ticket sales have already been notified and refunds issued from our ticketing partner.”

The show poster for Rapunzel - Preston’s Magical Christmas Pantomime at Stage City | Stage City

Why has the pantomime been cancelled?

In a statement, Darling Productions UK told us: “The planned production of Rapunzel at Stage City, Preston, was a 50/50 partnership between DWO Live (Stage City) and Darling Productions UK. Darling Productions UK led on all creative and production elements, including casting, contracting, rehearsals, and accommodation, while DWO Live provided the venue, operational and marketing support.

“The decision to cancel the production was made jointly, as any partnership would, following unforeseen operational challenges beyond the producers’ control. Some stage construction and set builds had been outsourced to third-party contractors, and despite repeated assurances, key elements were not completed within the agreed timeframes.

“Darling Productions UK had worked closely with these suppliers to mitigate the delays, but it became clear that the venue would not be ready to safely accommodate a full-scale pantomime by opening.

“Proceeding without the necessary backstage infrastructure would have compromised performer welfare and production standards - a risk Darling Productions UK was not willing to take.

“Ticket sales were in a strong position at the time of cancellation, and this decision was based entirely on operational factors, not sales performance.

“Accommodation for non-local cast members was arranged and managed by Darling Productions UK, and no costs will fall to cast as a result of the cancellation. All contractual obligations have been met, including payment for time spent at promotional activities.

“This decision was made only after exploring all possible options and in full accordance with industry best practice and contractual procedures. Darling Productions UK share the disappointment of audiences and artists and hope all involved are able to secure alternative opportunities during the pantomime season”

Where else can I catch a pantomime this Christmas?

After Preston Playhouse’s Peter Pan run ends, Prestonians will now have to travel to Blackpool to catch a Christmas pantomime over the festive period.

The Blackpool Grand Theatre presents Beauty and the Beast between December 6 and January 5 and you can read all about it here.

Preston’s other major venue - the Guild Hall - is not hosting any pantos, but it does present a show called ’A Celtic Christmas’ on December 7.

Over at Chorley Theatre, CADOS also presents Snow White - The Pantomime, again slighly before Christmas, between December 12 and December 20.