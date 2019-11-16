A mutual love of fitness led to romance for Anton Polakovs and Carron Webb

Have your say

Sharing a keen interest in fitness and weight training brought Anton Polakovs and Carron Webb together.

They met at the gym they attend and they knew it was love after their very first date.

Anton Polakovs and Carron Webb

The couple, who live in Poulton, tied the knot at the Wedding Chapel, a day which brought perfect weather for their wedding.

Their reception was held at The Cube in Poulton.

Anton, 31, a UPVC fabricator said: “It was lovely to have all our friends and family together, everyone had a brilliant day.

“It was particularly special for Carron who wore her locket from her late father, a surprise off her best friend.

“We also had a royal blue theme in honour of him as it was his favourite colour.”

Carron, 40, a fitness instructor said: “Marrying Anton was the best day of my life, perfect in every way.

“He is my best friend and soul mate, I am now complete.”

Anton added: “When I met Carron I knew it was right from the start, she makes me a better person.

“She had a wonderful day which makes me very proud.”

“We knew it was love after our first date and it has showed us that if you want something in life, you must grab it as life is short!”

The bride is the daughter of Ray and Maureen Webb and the groom is the son of Sasha and Maz Polakovs.

Chris Furner, the groom’s best friend for 20 years, was bestman with Tanisha, Lola, Atlanta, Charlie and Tiger as bridesmaids.

Elaine Borsay was one of the witnesses.

The cake was made by Michelle Barber at Celebration Cakes.

They honeymooned in York.

*Venue: The Wedding Chapel, Promenade, Blackpool Tel: 01253 477177

www.visitblackpool.com/weddings/