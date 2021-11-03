"A great player and more importantly, a great lad": Tributes flood in for former Longridge Town FC captain Jordan Tucker
Tributes have been paid to the former Longridge Town FC Captain Jordan Tucker who has died suddenly.
Longridge Town FC made the announcement this morning, Tweeting: "Everyone @LongridgeTownFC is devastated to hear this morning that our former player @jordantucker117 has passed away.
"A great player and,more importantly, a great lad. You will be sadly missed mate, RIP with your Mum now. Our thoughts and love go out to Vinny and Jordan’s family."
Jordan, belived to be in his 20s, was a former pupil at Corpus Christi Catholic College in Fulwood.
Commenting on the news, Joey Mullen wrote: "A top fella on and off the pitch. Rest in peace Jordan."
Dave Walker wrote: "So so sad to hear this. A wonderful guy and will be a sad loss to all his family and friends. RIP Tucker."
More to follow.