A 22nd bun in the oven for bakers in Morecambe

Have your say

Britain’s biggest family is expecting another addition to its already 21-strong clan.

Parents Sue, 44, and Noel Radford, 48 from Morecambe have announced that their 22nd baby is on the way and due in April.

The couple, who rely largely on Noel's bakery business to make ends meet, released their news through their YouTube channel after going for their latest ultrasound.

Sue said: “We are having a baby. We’re just coming up to about 15 weeks pregnant and we’ll be able to find out the gender of the baby soon.”

The duo took three of their younger children along to the ultrasound appointment, Bonnie, Phoebe and Archie.

They got to see their new little baby brother or sister and listen to its heartbeat.

Debating whether the new baby will be a boy or girl, Noel said: “One minute it looked like a girl and the next minute it looked like a boy so we’re not sure.

“It’s a good Christmas.”

Sue added: “I don’t know...it was looking like a girl and now I’m thinking it’s a boy.

“We are due in April. It’s a bit of a way but it will soon go.

“We are not sure how we are going to do the gender reveal. I wonder if it will be 11 of each.”

Noel said: “Who knows - team pink or team blue. I wonder.”

Taking a poll of some of their children, Noel asked whether they wanted a little sister or a little brother.

Oscar, aged seven, voted for a little sister. He said: “A sister because they’re more cute.”

He said he also wanted a girl because they didn’t fight as much.

Weighing up the options he added: “Girls don’t normally fight but they do talk more.”