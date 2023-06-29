News you can trust since 1886
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station

9 of the best Indian takeaways and restaurants in Preston according to Google reviews

Fancy a mid-week chicken jalfrezi or a lamb bhuna treat for tea? The Post has done the hard work for you by compiling a list of highly rated Indian takeaways in Preston.
By Emma Downey
Published 29th Jun 2023, 17:00 BST

Take a look at the top 9 according to Google reviews.

The Post has rounded up 9 of the best loved curry houses in Preston according to Google reviews

1. Top rated curry houses in Preston

The Post has rounded up 9 of the best loved curry houses in Preston according to Google reviews Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The Silk Route, West Strand Road, has a rating of 4.2 from 620 Google reviews

2. Silk Route

The Silk Route, West Strand Road, has a rating of 4.2 from 620 Google reviews Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The Country House on Blackpool Road, Newton with Scales, has a rating of 4.5 from 224 Google reviews

3. The Country House

The Country House on Blackpool Road, Newton with Scales, has a rating of 4.5 from 224 Google reviews Photo: Google

Photo Sales
East Z East, 19 Church Street, as given a 4.1 rating from 804 Google reviews

4. East Z East

East Z East, 19 Church Street, as given a 4.1 rating from 804 Google reviews Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:PrestonGoogle