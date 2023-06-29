Fancy a mid-week chicken jalfrezi or a lamb bhuna treat for tea? The Post has done the hard work for you by compiling a list of highly rated Indian takeaways in Preston.
Take a look at the top 9 according to Google reviews.
Top rated curry houses in Preston
2. Silk Route
The Silk Route, West Strand Road, has a rating of 4.2 from 620 Google reviews Photo: Google
3. The Country House
The Country House on Blackpool Road, Newton with Scales, has a rating of 4.5 from 224 Google reviews Photo: Google
4. East Z East
East Z East, 19 Church Street, as given a 4.1 rating from 804 Google reviews Photo: Google