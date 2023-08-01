News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub
Hospital statement after doctor wrongly told mum-to-be that her baby had died
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings

9 dog friendly bars and restaurants in Lancashire to visit with your four-legged friend

We are a nation of dog lovers so it was only inevitable that many restaurant establishments would adopt the ‘dogs welcome’ approach, allowing your furry, well behaved companion to join you for a well earned pint or a meal.
By Emma Downey
Published 1st Aug 2023, 15:18 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 15:18 BST

Take a look at 9 of the best bars and restaurants you can bring your dog to according to Post readers.

Parkside Lane, Garstang, Preston, PR3 0JA

1. The Bellflower

Parkside Lane, Garstang, Preston, PR3 0JA Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Docklands, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, PR2 2YN

2. The Ribble Pilot

Docklands, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, PR2 2YN Photo: Google

Photo Sales
187 Preston Road, Grimsargh, Preston, PR2 5JR

3. The Plough

187 Preston Road, Grimsargh, Preston, PR2 5JR Photo: Google

Photo Sales
9 Briers Brow, Wheelton, Chorley, PR6 8HD

4. The Dressers Arms

9 Briers Brow, Wheelton, Chorley, PR6 8HD Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Lancashire