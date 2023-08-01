9 dog friendly bars and restaurants in Lancashire to visit with your four-legged friend
We are a nation of dog lovers so it was only inevitable that many restaurant establishments would adopt the ‘dogs welcome’ approach, allowing your furry, well behaved companion to join you for a well earned pint or a meal.
By Emma Downey
Published 1st Aug 2023, 15:18 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 15:18 BST
Take a look at 9 of the best bars and restaurants you can bring your dog to according to Post readers.
