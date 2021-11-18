His recovering mum now faces spending Christmas in a care home.

Darren from Chorley claims his mum who is from Adlington was left screaming in agony after falling on some wooden steps in Astley Park on Bonfire night. He is blaming her fall on overcrowding.

He argues that Chorley Council have not responded to his complaints and that first aiders Chorley's Angels who tended to his mum did so in an unsatisfactory manner.

76-year-old Caroline Coleman who is now in a care home until her leg heals.

Explaining that she is now in a care home for the next six to eight weeks until her leg, which has been put in a cast heals, he said: "Mum fell around at 7.30pm when the fireworks started going off on a footpath that was made of wood and gravel.

"The first aiders were not helpful. She was put on a guy's knee. They had a tent on a hill which isn't secure. She was not offered a blanket and they never got her a stretcher.

"Someone tried to offer her water which is bad for shock.

"PCSOs tried to pick her up and I told them not to move her incase they damaged something as she was screaming in agony as she was in a lot of pain and couldn't move her right leg."

Caroline Coleman.

Blaming the lack of covid-restrictions and overcrowding at the event, he added: "When we were walking down to the event we were getting pushed and shoved. You couldn't see the footpath and the lighting was blinding.

"The reason why my mum had a fall was because she is claustrophobic. She tried to move to get away from the crowds and went to get up the stairs and fell.

"My mum hasn't had the best time of it late. Her husband passed away in July.

"I have had no flowers from the council and they haven't asked how she was doing."

Caroline's injured leg which fractured her femur bone.

"I rang the council to complain and they said they would get the event team to phone me but they haven't.

"What if someone had had a heart attack? They could have died."

Responding to Mr Coleman's claims, Deputy Leader of Chorley Council Councillor Peter Wilson said: “We were sorry to hear about Mr Coleman’s mother – we have been in touch with the family on several occasions since the event and we wish her a speedy recovery.

“As a Council, the safety and wellbeing of our residents and visitors is of the utmost importance and we always take great care to ensure all of our events are able to go ahead safely.

Some of the crowds who attended Astley Park Bonfire celebrations.

“Bonfire night at Astley Park was as expected a very popular event, but while the park was very busy we are satisfied that it was not overcrowded."

He added: “Since receiving Mr Coleman’s complaint we have been liaising with our regular first aid providers to establish exactly what happened in this instance and, having now received the full incident report, are confident that they acted appropriately.

“Unfortunately, despite everybody’s best efforts, accidents of this type can and do happen – particularly when the weather is poor. We will be looking at all the feedback from this event to see what we can do to improve the layout and flow of visitors for next year.”