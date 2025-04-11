Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 51-year-old man with a ‘raging infection’ died in a Lancashire hospital after doctors postponed life-saving surgery because of his drug use, an inquest was told.

Andrew Sugden, of Southlands Avenue, Lostock Hall, died in Chorley and South Ribble Hospital in November 2024.

An inquest at Preston Coroners Court heard that Mr Sugden died as the result of a stroke, sepsis and an infected heart valve.

Area coroner Chris Long said it was likely based on the evidence that the infection came as a result of intravenous drug use.

The inquest heard that Mr Sugden had received a prosthetic heart valve in 2023. When he was admitted to hospital in late 2024 doctors found that the valve had become infected.

Mr Sugden became rapidly unwell and doctors felt it was too dangerous for them to intervene surgically.

The hearing was told that Mr Sugden had a history of intravenous drug use and was readmitted to hospital in October 2024.

He left the hospital one evening and when he returned admitted he had injected methadone.

Consultant cardiologist Dr Somnath Kumar told the hearing that Mr Sugden was suffering from a fungal infection which settled on his new heart valve.

Dr Kumar said that while in hospital Mr Sugden was suffering from fever and his condition worsened. But it was felt by the medical team that to operate again on his heart valve would be too dangerous.

Dr Kumar said doctors would normally want drug-using patients to be "clean" for six months before an operation.

He said Mr Sugden appeared quite strong initially and the team agreed to give him a week or so before they spoke to him to address the issues.

He suddenly became very unwell. Staff did what they could but the infection was "raging".

"There was no way out," said Dr Kumar and Mr Sugden died on November 11.

Recording a narrative verdict, coroner Mr Long said intravenous drug use would have played a part in Mr Sugden's death.

He expressed his condolences to Mr Sugden's family.