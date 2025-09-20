Senior reporter Aimee Seddon with her entertainment guide to five things to do next week in and around Preston and Blackpool.

Preston

Scenes from Preston Pride 2024. Credit: Russ Walker | Russ Walker

First up in Preston, it’s Preston Pride 25 on Saturday, September 27.

Taking place on the Flag Market, everyone is welcome as the city celebrates Preston's LGBTQ+ communities with live music, guest appearances, and a variety of information stands and stalls.

In previous years, Lancashire Police and the Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service have been in attendance with custom pride flag styled vehicles, whilst cosplayers of various pop culture characters have provided photo opportunities.

Organisers say you can expect even more this year.

Running between 11am and 3pm, Preston Pride is free to attend for everyone.

A Murder is Announced is on at the Preston Playhouse next week. | Google Maps

Also in Preston, the Agatha Christie play A Murder is Announced comes to Preston Playhouse between Tuesday, September 24 and Saturday, September 27.

Presented by Preston Drama Club, this is Aclassic Christie puzzle of mixed motives, concealed identities, two murders and a determined inspector grimly following the case’s twists and turns.

Running between 7:30pm and 10:00pm, tickets are £13 for adults.

Chorley

Heskin Hall is hosting a Festival of History next weekend. | n/a

In Chorley, a Festival of History is taking place at Heskin Hall between Saturday, September 27 and Sunday, September 28.

This annual Multiperiod Living History event features reenactors and living history displays from WW1 & WW2, The American War of Independence and the Viking era.

Attendees can have a go at axe throwing and archery, whilst there also stalls, a cafe and a bar.

The Festival of History runs between 11am and 4pm each day and is free to attend.

Blackpool

A scene from a previous World Fireworks Championship Blackpool. | VisitBlackpool

Over on the Fylde Coast, World Fireworks Championship Blackpool returns on Friday, September 26 and Saturday September 27.

Taking place once again over the beach in front of The Blackpool Tower, next weekend’s events are a continuation of the Champion of Champions series in which former winners battle it out to be named world champion.

This time it is the turn of 2023’s winner, Amir Morani Fireworks representing India, on Friday then Dance of Fire Ukraine, which won in 2019, on Saturday

The events are all free to access with build-up starting from 7.30pm and displays starting at approximately 8.30pm.

Lytham

Bobby Davro performs in Lytham next week. | Show poster

Finally, in Lytham, the comedian Bobby Davro performs at Lowther Pavillion on Wednesday, September 25.

Following a series of sell-out shows at The Edinburgh Fringe Festival, last summer, the comedy legend hits the road for his first tour in over a decade.

Everything Is Funny If You Can Laugh At It promises to be a masterclass in stand-up from one of Britain's best loved comedians at the top of his game.

Running between 7pm and 10pm, the show is for those over 18 only. Tickets are still available and cost £28.50.