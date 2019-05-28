4MG win second Britain's Got Talent semi-final

Have your say

All-male teenage magic group 4MG have won the second Britain's Got Talent semi-final.



The group of four were voted through by the public after their magic act saw former contestants Stavros Flatley make a surprise appearance.

The magicians asked Simon Cowell to pick the name of one former Britain's Got Talent act from a list.

The music mogul chose the British-Greek Cypriot father-son dance duo while fellow judges Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon were tasked with picking out three words between them.

The words "soft", "star" and "valley" were revealed as an anagram of "Stavros Flatley".

The act concluded when the pair burst from lockers positioned at the back of the stage to applause from the studio audience.

Musical comedian Siobhan Phillips also made it through to the final after securing David Walliams' pivotal tie-break vote.

She joins Flakefleet Primary School and Dave & Finn in the final.

"You don't even understand what this means. You really don't. Thank you so much. I've got to pull myself together," she told co-hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly as she broke down in tears.

Her routine saw her singing about her toddler and telling jokes about her daily routine.

Phillips made it through to the top three alongside stuntman Matt Stirling but the judges chose her to go through.

Drag act The Queen, singer Georgia Borg, novelty music act State of the Fart, singer Faith Tucker and acrobatic duo the Vardanyan Brothers were all sent home following the public vote.

Earlier in the show, Holden joked she had "washed her mouth out" after swearing during last night's live show.

The first live semi-final of the ITV show, which aired on Monday, proved to be eventful, with Dixon announcing she was expecting a baby and Holden accidentally saying the F-word.