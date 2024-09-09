49 pictures of the crowd & the music stars raving at Radio 2 in the Park on Sunday

For the final day of Radio 2 in the Park, around 30,000 people gathered in Moor Park, Preston ready to see it out with a bang.

The weather may have been a bit miserable but the crowd were anything but as they enjoyed performances from Haircut 100, Delta Goodrem, Shed Seven, Gabrielle, Paul Heaton, Sister Sledge, Manic Street Preachers and the headliner’s Pet Shop Boys.

Take a look at 49 pictures from Sunday at Radio 2 in the Park, taken by our in-house photographer:

Radio 2 in the Park Sunday

Radio 2 in the Park Sunday (1) Two young music fans wait for the entertainment to began

Radio 2 in the Park Sunday (2) They don't seem to mind waiting in the rain!