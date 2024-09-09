49 pictures of the crowd & the music stars raving at Radio 2 in the Park on Sunday

Sunday at Radio 2 in the Park was a very rainy experience but that didn’t stop you all having fun according to these photos!

For the final day of Radio 2 in the Park, around 30,000 people gathered in Moor Park, Preston ready to see it out with a bang.

The weather may have been a bit miserable but the crowd were anything but as they enjoyed performances from Haircut 100, Delta Goodrem, Shed Seven, Gabrielle, Paul Heaton, Sister Sledge, Manic Street Preachers and the headliner’s Pet Shop Boys.

Take a look at 49 pictures from Sunday at Radio 2 in the Park, taken by our in-house photographer:

Take a look at a selection of photos from Sunday at Radio 2 in the Park

Two young music fans wait for the entertainment to began

They don't seem to mind waiting in the rain!

Nor do they!

