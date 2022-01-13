The national survey of over 2,000 of the working population in England was carried out for Get into Teaching - the national campaign aimed at encouraging people to consider teaching as a career. It explores the general public’s views on how people are feeling about their careers now, and if a change in direction was something they had aspired to.

Despite over 54 percent wanting to make a career change, more than 22 percent say fear of taking the leap is holding them back and over 53 percent say they would be more likely to switch jobs if they knew they could have a more positive impact on society.

It is two years since the onset of the pandemic, during which time many people have been reassessing parts of their life. Yet more than two fifths (45%) of respondents in the North West say that although they made some commitments to themselves back in 2020 about how they would live their lives moving forward, two years on they haven’t managed to stick to them.

Helen Winter.

Helen Winter, 48, an English teacher at Bishop Rawstorne Church of England Academy in Croston, Lancashire, decided to switch into teaching in 2009 after working as a solicitor. Reflecting on this career and life change, Helen said:

“Deciding to switch careers can be a big decision that’s easy to put off. I moved into teaching because I knew I wanted to be in a role where I had the opportunity to go home each day knowing I’ve made a difference. I would urge anyone wanting to use their skills and experience to help shape the lives of the next generation to consider teaching."

She added: “For me the best part about a career in teaching is the fact that you are actually giving young people the essential skills and knowledge that help them go on and succeed in life. You are there to support and work alongside students at a critical time in their lives and it is rewarding to know you have helped them to understand the importance of education as a key to opening up a new world of opportunities.”

Post-graduate teacher training typically lasts one year, with new trainees starting courses each September, so applications are now open to train from this coming September.

Roger Pope, spokesperson for the Get into Teaching campaign and a National Leader of Education, said: “Our research highlights that whilst the experience of the last two years has prompted many people to consider changing their job or career, a significant proportion now have regrets about not being more proactive and making that leap during this time.

“It’s interesting to see just how many people acknowledge that they would be more likely to make a move if they knew they could have a more positive impact on society – which is exactly what a career in teaching allows you to do."