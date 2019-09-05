40-second silence to mark World Suicide Prevention Day at Preston Flag Market

Around the world, someone dies by suicide every 40 seconds.

To raise awareness and to remember those that have died and are bereaved by suicide, a 40 second silence will be held at Preston Flag Market on September 10 at 11.40am, 12.40pm, 1.40pm and 2.40pm.

In Lancashire and South Cumbria, the suicide rates are the third highest in England. To address this, a partnership of NHS, local authority, police, public sector, education and businesses is working to reduce suicide and demonstrate that we all can make a difference.

The Preston Flag Market event will mark the launch of a campaign to tackle male suicide.

Let’s Talk to Prevent Male Suicide will encourage businesses and communities across Lancashire and South Cumbria to support managers, colleagues, family and friends to talk to prevent suicide. Suicide is a global phenomenon affecting everyone, but it is the biggest killer of men under age 49.

Louise Thomas, suicide prevention lead for Lancashire and South Cumbria Integrated Care System, said: “We know that suicide is a complex issue and it is vital for people to come together and recognise that suicide prevention is everyone’s business. Men are three times more likely to die by suicide than women – and listening is more powerful than you think.

“By bringing people together at Preston Flag Market, we hope to raise awareness and encourage people to talk about suicide.”

This equates to 3,000 a day or 800,000 people a year. For every suicide, there are 20 suicide attempts -one every 3 seconds.

If you’re struggling to cope then call Samaritans on 116 123.