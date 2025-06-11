4 bedroom semi detached family home for sale in Lancashire with show-stopping kitchen

By Emma Downey
Published 11th Jun 2025, 15:36 BST
Who fancies a new home? This charming home, located at Preston Road in Chorley is on the market with estate agents Reeds Rains for £425,000.

A 4 bedroom semi detached Lancashire home with a show-stopping kitchen and impressive garden has just come on the market.

Features and Description:

Substantially extended traditional semi detached.

Welcoming hallway, WC, bay fronted lounge.

Large and impressive living dining kitchen.

Bathroom and three first floor bedrooms.

Main bedroom on the secnd floor with en-suite facilities.

Gardens to front and rear, ample off road parking.

Large tandem length garage.

Take a look around.

This charming home, located at Preston Road, Chorley, and is on the market with estate agents Reeds Rains for £425,000.

1. Preston Road, Chorley

This charming home, located at Preston Road, Chorley, and is on the market with estate agents Reeds Rains for £425,000. Photo: Reeds Rains

Photo Sales
The amazing living family kitchen with high-quality units, integrated appliances and fully opening bifold doors leading to the rear garden.

2. The kitchen

The amazing living family kitchen with high-quality units, integrated appliances and fully opening bifold doors leading to the rear garden. Photo: Reeds Rains

Photo Sales
This traditional family home offers space throughout and is well situated to provide easy access to the motorway network, well regarded schools and Chorley town centre

3. The kitchen

This traditional family home offers space throughout and is well situated to provide easy access to the motorway network, well regarded schools and Chorley town centre Photo: Reeds Rains

Photo Sales
On the ground floor there is a welcoming reception hallway, WC and bay fronted lounge.

4. The lounge

On the ground floor there is a welcoming reception hallway, WC and bay fronted lounge. Photo: Reeds Rains

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LancashireChorleyGardensReeds Rains
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice