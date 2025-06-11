A 4 bedroom semi detached Lancashire home with a show-stopping kitchen and impressive garden has just come on the market.
Features and Description:
Substantially extended traditional semi detached.
Welcoming hallway, WC, bay fronted lounge.
Large and impressive living dining kitchen.
Bathroom and three first floor bedrooms.
Main bedroom on the secnd floor with en-suite facilities.
Gardens to front and rear, ample off road parking.
Large tandem length garage.
1. Preston Road, Chorley
This charming home, located at Preston Road, Chorley, and is on the market with estate agents Reeds Rains for £425,000. Photo: Reeds Rains
2. The kitchen
The amazing living family kitchen with high-quality units, integrated appliances and fully opening bifold doors leading to the rear garden. Photo: Reeds Rains
3. The kitchen
This traditional family home offers space throughout and is well situated to provide easy access to the motorway network, well regarded schools and Chorley town centre Photo: Reeds Rains
4. The lounge
On the ground floor there is a welcoming reception hallway, WC and bay fronted lounge. Photo: Reeds Rains
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.