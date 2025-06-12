The fabulous detached property priced at £400,000 is located at Greenfinch Avenue in Cottam and is being managed by estate agents Reeds Rains.
Features and Description:
Immaculate detached house.
Four spacious bedrooms.
Three bathrooms.
Three reception rooms.
Open-plan layout.
Well-maintained garden.
Off-street parking.
Kitchen with natural light.
Sought-after location.
Excellent public transport links.
