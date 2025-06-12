4 bedroom home with stunning roof terrace on the market in Lancashire for bargain price

By Emma Downey
Published 12th Jun 2025, 11:03 BST
A stunning 4 bedroom home with a show-stopping roof terrace has come on the market.

The fabulous detached property priced at £400,000 is located at Greenfinch Avenue in Cottam and is being managed by estate agents Reeds Rains.

Features and Description:

Immaculate detached house.

Four spacious bedrooms.

Three bathrooms.

Three reception rooms.

Open-plan layout.

Well-maintained garden.

Off-street parking.

Kitchen with natural light.

Sought-after location.

Excellent public transport links.

Take a look inside.

Get a load of this show-stopping house that has just come on the market with Reeds Rains for £400,000.

1. 4 bedroom property for sale at Greenfinch Avenue, Cottam

Carpeted floor, ceiling light point, radiator, front facing aspect windows and patio doors to rear garden.

2. Snug

Tiled floor, wash basin, sink, radiator and ceiling light point.

3. WC

Tiled floor, patio doors to rear, ceiling light point, integrated appliances and side facing window aspects.

4. Kitchen

