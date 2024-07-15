More than 4,000 UCLan students doned their academic caps and gowns across 14 graduation ceremonies held at the Sir Tom Finney Sports Centre between Monday, July 8 and Friday, July 12.
Post-event celebrations for the graduates and their guests then took place on University Square, in the heart of the Preston Campus.
Take a look at 39 pictures from the celebratory day below.
1 / 10
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.