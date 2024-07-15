UCLan graduations: 39 pictures of the amazing UCLan graduates at their 2024 ceremonies

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 15th Jul 2024, 12:17 BST

Take a look at this picture gallery celebrating all the amazing University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) graduates that took to the stage last week.

More than 4,000 UCLan students doned their academic caps and gowns across 14 graduation ceremonies held at the Sir Tom Finney Sports Centre between Monday, July 8 and Friday, July 12.

Post-event celebrations for the graduates and their guests then took place on University Square, in the heart of the Preston Campus.

Take a look at 39 pictures from the celebratory day below.

39 pictures from the UCLan graduations

1. UCLan graduations

39 pictures from the UCLan graduations | UCLan

A relieved hug!

2. UCLan graduations

A relieved hug! | UCLan

A very cool photo opportunity

3. UCLan graduations

A very cool photo opportunity | UCLan

The youngest graudate this year?

4. UCLan graduations

The youngest graudate this year? | UCLan

