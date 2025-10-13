This marks the return of the popular ITV talent show to the historic venue, offering fans a chance to witness the magic of BGT live.

Unlike the standard auditions, these sessions allow the public to become part of the action. Audience members will sit alongside hosts Ant & Dec and the celebrity judges, experiencing firsthand the excitement and energy of the auditions.

The judging panel for this year's auditions includes Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, and KSI.

From singers and dancers to magicians and acrobats, attendees can expect a diverse range of performances showcasing the nation's talent.

Take a look at some of the fantastic pics from the event as hundreds auditioned.

For more details and to book tickets, click here.

