World Book Day: 31 pictures of the best costumes from across Lancashire today

Each World Book Day we celebrate your little bookworms' literary costume efforts and this year is no different.

By Aimee Seddon
Published 7th Mar 2024, 10:47 GMT
Updated 7th Mar 2024, 10:47 GMT

Today isWorld Book Day, a charity event held annually on the first Thursday in March to foster a love for reading amongst young people.

This morning, we asked readers of the Lancashire Post to share their little one's brilliant costumes and they did not disappoint!

From mini Marvel characters to pocket size princesses, take a look below at some of the fabulous World Book Day costumes from across Lancashire...

Take a look at some of the fab costumes seen across the county

1. World Book Day in Lancashire

Take a look at some of the fab costumes seen across the county

L: Isla-Rose aged 2 as Belle. R: Harrison and Tori, year 1 as Captain Hook and Tinkerbell

2. Isla-Rose, Harrison and Tori

L: Cobé Skerritt age 4 as Sonic. R: Louis aged 4 as Peter Pan

3. Cobé and Louis

L: Kayden aged 7 as Wonka. R: Harley age 6 as Harry Potter

4. Kayden and Harley

