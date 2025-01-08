31 incredible pics sent in by readers making the most of the snow and cold snap in Lancashire

By Emma Downey
Published 8th Jan 2025, 14:50 GMT

Heavy snow blanketed Lancashire over the weekend transforming the city into a winter wonderland.

While the pretty white stuff caused chaos on roads, to schools and grounded planes at airports, many used it as an opportunity to have a bit of fun.

We asked readers to send us in some of their snow pics and they did not disappoint!

Take a look at some of them and their furry friends enjoying the snow.

Some of the many fantastic pics readers sent in of them and their furry friends having fun in the snow.

1. Readers send in the pics enjoying the snow

Some of the many fantastic pics readers sent in of them and their furry friends having fun in the snow. Photo: UGC

Having fun in the snow.

2. Readers send in their pics enjoying the snow

Having fun in the snow. Photo: Ramona Joy Mulligan

Erika Hardman sent in this adorable pic of her two dogs wrapped up.

3. Readers send in their pics enjoying the snow

Erika Hardman sent in this adorable pic of her two dogs wrapped up. Photo: Erika Hardman

Jane Sudds sent this adorable pic in.

4. Readers send in their pics enjoying the snow

Jane Sudds sent this adorable pic in. Photo: Jane Sudds

