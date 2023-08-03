News you can trust since 1886
27 photos of the colourful Chorley Flower Show 2023

Chorley Flower show once again proved itself to be a bloomin’ success with many attending last weekend’s event at Astley Park.
By Emma Downey
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 15:44 BST
Updated 3rd Aug 2023, 15:57 BST

Held over three days from Friday, July 28, until Sunday, July 30), the show featured some of the finest professional exhibitors with multiple gold medals from the country’s largest flower shows and RHS events. National and local societies also displayed their plants.

Take a look at some of the pictures from the event.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle with a young visitor

1. Chorley Flower Show 2023

Sir Lindsay Hoyle with a young visitor Photo: Paul Heyes

Showing them how it's done!

2. Chorley Flower Show 2023

Showing them how it's done! Photo: Paul Heyes

Many turned up to the weekend event

3. Chorley Flower Show 2023

Many turned up to the weekend event Photo: Paul Heyes

Getting a potting lesson

4. Chorley Flower Show 2023

Getting a potting lesson Photo: Paul Heyes

