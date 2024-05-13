The event was held at Scorton Showground, Woodacre Lodge Farm, over the weekend.
Among them were modified tractors Aftermath Unleashed and Snoopy 3, prostock Simply Red and European guests.
Billed as the ‘World’s Most Powerful Motorsport’, Tractor Pulling involves souped up tractors vying to pull the heaviest weight the furthest down a 100m track. Drivers travel from far and wide to compete and win titles, one of the most prestigious of which is to be crowned British Champion at the finals in August.
Take a look at some fabulous pictures from the event.