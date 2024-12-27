25 Lancashire celebrities with the most Instagram followers inc Tyson Fury & Scott McTominay

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 27th Dec 2024, 09:39 GMT

So may celebrities hail from Lancashire but which one can boast having the biggest Instagram following?

From sports stars to performers to internet personalities, a host of celebrities hail from the likes of Preston, Blackpool, Burnley and Lancaster.

Now thanks to the rise of social media sites such as Instagram, it feels like we know them better than ever before as they too share aspects of their life online.

Take a look at the 25 Lancashire celebrities with the most Instagram followers below.*

*These figures were correct as of December 27.

Ranked from the most followers to least

1. Lancashire celebs and their Instagram followings

Ranked from the most followers to least | Getty/submit

Photo Sales
The Morecambe based boxer has 6,900,000 Insta followers

2. Tyson Fury

The Morecambe based boxer has 6,900,000 Insta followers | Getty Images

Photo Sales
The Lancaster born footballer has 3,100,000 Insta followers

3. Scott McTominay

The Lancaster born footballer has 3,100,000 Insta followers | Getty Images

Photo Sales
The Burnley born actor has 2,400,000 Insta followers

4. Sir Ian McKellen

The Burnley born actor has 2,400,000 Insta followers | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Scott McTominayTyson FuryLancashireInstagramCelebrities
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice