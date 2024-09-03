25 adorable back to school pictures sent in by Lancashire parents
Published 3rd Sep 2024, 15:22 BST
This week marks the return to the classroom for many of the county’s pupils and teachers.
For some, it will be their first day ever, whether they are starting primary or making the leap to high school.
We asked our readers to share photos of their youngsters as they set off for their first day.
Take a look at some of the fabulous pictures.
Photo: Emma Downey
2. Year 3 and Year 6
Helen Laura White sent in this picture of her daughters in Year 3 and Year 6. Photo: Helen Laura White
3. First day of primary school
Samiieh Jayne Sweeney sent in this adorable picture of her daughter's first day of primary school. Photo: Samiieh Jayne Sweeney
4. Year 4 and Year 2
Lauren Thompson sent this in of her children attending Year 4 and Year 2. Photo: Lauren Thompson