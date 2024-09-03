For some, it will be their first day ever, whether they are starting primary or making the leap to high school.

We asked our readers to share photos of their youngsters as they set off for their first day.

Take a look at some of the fabulous pictures.

1 . 25 adorable back to school pictures sent in by Lancashire parents 25 adorable back to school pictures sent in by Lancashire parents. Photo: Emma Downey Photo Sales

2 . Year 3 and Year 6 Helen Laura White sent in this picture of her daughters in Year 3 and Year 6. Photo: Helen Laura White Photo Sales

3 . First day of primary school Samiieh Jayne Sweeney sent in this adorable picture of her daughter's first day of primary school. Photo: Samiieh Jayne Sweeney Photo Sales