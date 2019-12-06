240 families left without heating and electricity after power cut hits homes in Howick Cross

Have your say

Hundreds of homes have been hit by a power cut in Howick Cross this morning (Friday, December 6).



Electricity North West said 240 homes were left without heating and electricity after losing power at around 7.30am.

The power cut affected homes around Howick Cross Lane and Howick Cross Drive.

The electricity operator said a fault with an underground cable in Penwortham led to the loss of power.

It said power was restored to all homes within an hour of the fault being reported.

A spokesperson from Electricity North West said: "A fault on an underground cable in Penwortham caused the loss of power to 240 properties at 7.37am today.

"Our engineers responded quickly and restored power to all customers within the hour."