23 fabulously colourful pictures from day one of Chorley Flower Show with Sir Lindsay Hoyle and some Llamas

By Emma Downey
Published 25th Jul 2025, 16:44 BST
Chorley Flower Show returned to Astley Park today for the first day of a bumper weekend.

Celebrating its 10th anniversary, hundreds turned out for the three-day event to partake in a raft of activities and to take in the colourful surroundings.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle and some Llamas were also on hand to entertain the crowds.

National and local societies displayed their plants along with demonstrations from professional gardeners.

Take a look at some fabulous pictures from today’s event.

Some fantastic pics from day one of the Chorley Flower Show.

1. Chorley Flower Show 2025

Some fantastic pics from day one of the Chorley Flower Show. Photo: Michelle Adamson

Sir Lindsay Hoyle MP officially opens the event.

2. Chorley Flower Show 2025

Sir Lindsay Hoyle MP officially opens the event. Photo: Michelle Adamson

It's open!

3. Chorley Flower Show 2025

It's open! Photo: Michelle Adamson

This picture needs no introduction!

4. Chorley Flower Show 2025

This picture needs no introduction! Photo: Michelle Adamson

