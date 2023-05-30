21 pictures of you having fun at Leyland's Music In The Park with Peter Andre, Pat Sharpe and Bananarma among stars on show
This year's Music in the Park took place on Sunday as stars performed for a lively crowd in soaring bank holiday temperatures.
By Hannah Bridgeman
Published 30th May 2023, 10:52 BST
Updated 30th May 2023, 10:54 BST
Here are the 21 best snaps of you having fun at the event that took place at Worden Park in Leyland with Peter Andre, Pat Sharpe and Bananarma among the performers.
