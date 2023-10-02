Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Brow artist Cerys Lawton, who owns Angel & Co which is based on Blackpool Road in Preston Styled by Rhe hairdressers, was awarded second place for the Best Brow Wax and Tint of The Year under 2 years’ International Award at The Brow Awards 2023.

She submitted pictures of her work on The Brow Awards website which was blind judged on multiple things such as how even both brows are, and was then selected to attend the awards last month held at Eastside Rooms Marriott, Birmingham on Saturday, September 23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cerys, who went to Penwortham Girls High School told the Post: “I was shocked to win because it was an international award with between 4-5k entries and so many amazing brow techs were entering, but I believe I won this award because my work stood out above the rest which is a huge compliment and just inspires me to keep going and be even better.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brow artist Cerys Lawton, 20, who owns Angel & Co which is based on Blackpool Road in Preston Styled by Rhe hairdressers, was awarded second place for the Best Brow Wax and Tint of The Year under 2 years’ International Award at The Brow Awards 2023.

"I have owned Angel & Co for two years. I rent a chair in a salon in Preston which is owned by an amazing hairdresser. I am really proud of my achievements. I have been brought up to have a positive outlook and to go for whatever I want to achieve. I am so so proud that I have my own business as well as having four of my own brand products on sale. I have had a really tough few years with a number of significant loses but I just channel that into my work which I love.”

As well as a brow wax and tint, brow lamination, hybrid brows (eyebrow colouring), a lash lift and tint (LVL), dermaplaning are all available by Cerys, with the hope of extending into semi permanent makeup treatments in the near future.

She added: “I am in the process of setting up my own premises to work from, in addition to renting a chair at the salon enabling a broader catchment area and opportunities for more clientele to access my services/products.

One of Cery's perfect brows creations

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I believe when a person comes in to have their eyebrows done, they are putting their most looked at facial feature in my hands which is a huge responsibility that I take seriously. I also provide a tailored experience to perfect my clients brows so they have what they believe is the perfect brow for them.

"Angel&Co is set apart from other beauticians in so many different ways. The main one would be that I have an eyebrow product line out as well as doing treatments.

“My favourite part of my job is making a person feel comfortable when they come to their appointment and confident when they leave their appointment.

What's the secret to perfect brows?