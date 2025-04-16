Rent In Concert, presented by Encore Blackpool, comes to the Winter Gardens on Thursday, April 17.

Described as an “electrifying night of music, passion, and raw emotion”, the evening promises to be an unforgetable celebration of one the most iconic musicals of all time - Rent.

Choreographing the show is Blackpool born TV and stage star Ashley Luke Lloyd and most of the talented cast hail form Lancashire as well.

Our photographer Kevlin Lister-Stuttard headed down to the cast’s first dress rehearsal on Monday night so take a look at the scenes he captured below...

Tickets are avaialble online here with prices starting from £34.75

1 . Rent rehearsals (1) Take a look at photos from the Rent dress rehearsals inside the Winter Gradens. | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo Sales

2 . Rent rehearsals (2) Performers at their dress rehearsal | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo Sales

3 . Rent rehearsals (3) L to R: Claire Allcock, Freddie Howson, Amelia Wilkins, Lee Bamber, Brian Spar, Darcie Quilligan | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo Sales

4 . Rent rehearsals (4) Busting a move before the big show | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo Sales