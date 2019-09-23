19 photos of Chorley's £12m Market Walk shopping centre expansion as it nears completion
Work is edging closer to completion on Chorley's £12m Market Walk shopping centre expansion.
The expansion, which is set to be completed in time for a December opening, will bring an M&S Foodhall, cinema, restaurant, bowling alley, and mini golf experience to the town. M&S lorries have already been spotted outside the site as part of test runs for early morning deliveries.
Chorley Pals statue near the Market Walk extension