Chorley Pals statue near the Market Walk extension

19 photos of Chorley's £12m Market Walk shopping centre expansion as it nears completion

Work is edging closer to completion on Chorley's £12m Market Walk shopping centre expansion.

The expansion, which is set to be completed in time for a December opening, will bring an M&S Foodhall, cinema, restaurant, bowling alley, and mini golf experience to the town. M&S lorries have already been spotted outside the site as part of test runs for early morning deliveries.

Work taking place at the Market Walk extension
Work taking place at the Market Walk extension
Work taking place at the Market Walk extension
Work taking place at the Market Walk extension
Work taking place at the Market Walk extension
Work taking place at the Market Walk extension
