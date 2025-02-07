18 road closures and other major roadworks starting in Preston next week

Lasting between one day and three weeks, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 79 roadworks beginning between Monday, February 10 and Sunday, February 16, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

1 . Preston roadworks All the major roadworks starting in Preston between Monday, Feb 10 and Sunday, Feb 16 | Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Lancaster Road, Preston What: Road closure Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Road Closure required for Lancaster Road, closed between Ringway and Ormskirk Road. Telecoms works on the side of the building, MEWP and Crane on site for works. When: Feb 10- Feb 15 | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Sidgreaves Lane, Preston What: Two-way signals Why: [New service connection] Excavate joint bay in the carriageway to install and joint cable for new connection When: Feb 10- Feb 13 | Google Maps Photo Sales