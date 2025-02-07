18 road closures and other major roadworks starting in Preston next week

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 7th Feb 2025, 13:56 BST

Next week, numerous roadworks are beginning across Preston, including a staggering 18 road closures.

Lasting between one day and three weeks, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 79 roadworks beginning between Monday, February 10 and Sunday, February 16, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

All the major roadworks starting in Preston between Monday, Feb 10 and Sunday, Feb 16

1. Preston roadworks

All the major roadworks starting in Preston between Monday, Feb 10 and Sunday, Feb 16 | Google Maps

What: Road closure Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Road Closure required for Lancaster Road, closed between Ringway and Ormskirk Road. Telecoms works on the side of the building, MEWP and Crane on site for works. When: Feb 10- Feb 15

2. Lancaster Road, Preston

What: Road closure Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Road Closure required for Lancaster Road, closed between Ringway and Ormskirk Road. Telecoms works on the side of the building, MEWP and Crane on site for works. When: Feb 10- Feb 15 | Google Maps

What: Two-way signals Why: [New service connection] Excavate joint bay in the carriageway to install and joint cable for new connection When: Feb 10- Feb 13

3. Sidgreaves Lane, Preston

What: Two-way signals Why: [New service connection] Excavate joint bay in the carriageway to install and joint cable for new connection When: Feb 10- Feb 13 | Google Maps

What: Road closure Why: S50 Licence works, road closure,Installation of Foul Water & Surface water Drainage, Also service crossings for gas water electric on Goosnargh Lane, Goosnargh. When: Feb 10- Mar 2

4. Goosnargh Lane, Goosnargh

What: Road closure Why: S50 Licence works, road closure,Installation of Foul Water & Surface water Drainage, Also service crossings for gas water electric on Goosnargh Lane, Goosnargh. When: Feb 10- Mar 2 | Google Maps

