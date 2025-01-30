We asked you for some pics of your dogs smiling to cheer up our newsfeed and you did not disappoint.
From upside down smiles, to closed eyes ones, take a look at some of the funny yet quirky pics of some adorable pooches.
The RSPCA Preston has also 13 gorgeous animals up for adoption this week. Take a look HERE.
1. Readers send in some of pics of their dogs smiling
Some of the hilarious pics of readers' dogs smiling. Photo: Submits
2. Poppy
Poppy says Happy Thursday! Photo: Martin Wilkinson
3. Blake and Luna
Meet Blake and Luna. Photo: Keely Parsons
4. Readers send in adorable pics of their dogs smiling
Jane Lockett sent this adorable snap in of her pooch. Photo: Jane Lockett
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.