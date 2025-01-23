15 quirky pics of Lancashire's Seven Sins cocktail bar six months on as owner jokes 'no-one has quit'

By Emma Downey
Published 23rd Jan 2025, 16:26 BST
The owners of a relatively new quirky bar with ‘seven sins’ have provided an insight into how it is doing six months after opening.

With a tagline of ‘It’s only a sin if you tell somebody’, Seven Sins, located on 5-7 Mary Street in the home of the former tapas restaurant, El Tapeo in Lancaster, serves up delicious street food including bao buns, ramen, burgers, desserts against the backdrop of some seriously funky decor.

And if you are thirsty after all that food, creative cocktails are also on the menu with names such as the ‘Hairy Scotsman’ and a ‘Spicy Marg’.

Gemma Proctor who oversees the bar and front of house joked that the place was still standing and the staff hadn’t quit.

The independently owned restaurant already boasts a 5 star rating on Tripadvisor and is constantly winning review reviews by customers with one calling it ‘delicious’, while another added that it was a ‘gem of a place’ with great cocktails.

Take a look at some of the fabulous pics – it would be a sin not to!

Seven Sins bar in Lancaster is winning rave reviews six months after opening.

1. Seven Sins bar winning rave reviews six months on

Seven Sins bar in Lancaster is winning rave reviews six months after opening. Photo: UGC

The bar has a pulp fiction vibe.

2. Seven Sins bar winning rave reviews six months on

The bar has a pulp fiction vibe. Photo: UGC

'it's only a sin if you tell somebody'.

3. Seven Sins bar winning rave reviews six months on

'it's only a sin if you tell somebody'. Photo: UGC

Where all the good people go to sin.

4. Seven Sins bar winning rave reviews six months on

Where all the good people go to sin. Photo: UGC

