With a tagline of ‘It’s only a sin if you tell somebody’, Seven Sins, located on 5-7 Mary Street in the home of the former tapas restaurant, El Tapeo in Lancaster, serves up delicious street food including bao buns, ramen, burgers, desserts against the backdrop of some seriously funky decor.

And if you are thirsty after all that food, creative cocktails are also on the menu with names such as the ‘Hairy Scotsman’ and a ‘Spicy Marg’.

Gemma Proctor who oversees the bar and front of house joked that the place was still standing and the staff hadn’t quit.

The independently owned restaurant already boasts a 5 star rating on Tripadvisor and is constantly winning review reviews by customers with one calling it ‘delicious’, while another added that it was a ‘gem of a place’ with great cocktails.

Take a look at some of the fabulous pics – it would be a sin not to!

