15 hit TV shows filmed in Lancashire, from Peaky Blinders and The Bay to Brassic and Coronation Street

Over the years, countless directors have decided on Lancashire when looking for the perfect setting for their shows.
The region’s epic landscapes, industrial heritage, and iconic landmarks make Lancashire one of the best-loved backdrops for the creative minds behind some of the finest television programmes to grace our screens in recent years. From textiles settings in Burnley to sweeping moody shots of Morecambe Bay, Lancashire has played host to some huge productions, so here are a few standouts...
1. Peaky Blinders
Peaky Blinders (BBC): One of the most successful British TV shows of all time, Peaky Blinders has seen its cameras head to numerous Lancastrian locations over the years, including Lee Quarry in Bacup, Beacon Fell in the Forest of Bowland, and at the Ashton Memorial in Lancaster. Photo: BBC
2. The Bay
The Bay (ITV): Famously filmed and set in our very own Morecambe, screenwriter Daragh Carville elected to base the hugely successful ITV drama in the area because of its five-mile stretch of sandy beach with a long promenade lined with cafes, restaurants, and hotels as well as the area's rich history. Plus, he grew up in the town, too. Photo: ITV
3. Brassic
Brassic (Sky): Co-created by Chorley's very own Joseph Gilgun, the powerhouse Sky comedy is one of the best things to hit our screens in recent times, promising (and delivering) fresh jokes, engaging drama, and - most importantly - a light-hearted and unique depiction of working-class life in Northern towns. Filmed across Lancashire but mainly in and around the Bacup area, if you haven't seen it, check it out. Photo: Sky
4. Coronation Street
Coronation Street (ITV): The world's longest-running television soap, Corrie is a British television stalwart. Over the decades (it debuted in 1960), it has been filmed in numerous locations in Lancashire, including Blackpool and Blackburn. Photo: ITV