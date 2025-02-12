The Lancs and Yorks, located at 249b Station Road, is currently advertised on Rightbiz at a leasehold price of £59,500.

It is described as a ‘beautiful stocked and furnished cocktail microbar located directly North of Bamber Bridge Train Station and to the west of the popular Withy Grove Park’.

Owner Paul Butcher who also manages three other pubs – The Market Tavern, Dunkirk Hall and The Railway said: “It's a shame but we're currently looking to sell The Lancs and Yorks.

"Managing three other pubs and with three kids and a dog it is just forcing me to downsize!”

It adds that although the premises are currently used as a bar, they could easily be adapted to the beauty industry, barbers, café, phone shop or otherwise, with the potential to extend the back of the building for a kitchen, or convert the rear area should it be used as a take away.

The sale is for the lease of the building rather than purchasing an existing business.

The Lancs & Yorks has been trading since 2021 on an average annual turnover of around 250K, following a refurbishment costing around 120K.

Take a look at 15 fabulous pics.

Anyone wish to get in touch about the bar can do so by email: [email protected], through their Facebook page or by clicking HERE.

