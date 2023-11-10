News you can trust since 1886
15 classic retro pictures of Preston's Ribbleton Lane down the years, from roadworks and homes to businesses and pubs

Potentially one of the oldest areas of the city, Preston’s Ribbleton Lane has seen some sights over the decades.
By Jack Marshall
Published 10th Nov 2023, 12:39 GMT
Updated 10th Nov 2023, 12:39 GMT

A torn deed that dates to around 1290 is the first reference found to Preston’s land south of Ribbleton Lane, meaning that that part of the city has a history stretching back almost 900 years. Once famed for its corner shops, it later became a mecca for DIY enthusiasts, while these days its currently home to plenty of large warehouses. Have a look at how it’s all changed over the years...

This picture just about shows the garage on Ribbleton Lane and was taken from the corner of Longworth Street, Preston. Judging by the cars it was taken in the early 80

This picture just about shows the garage on Ribbleton Lane and was taken from the corner of Longworth Street, Preston. Judging by the cars it was taken in the early 80 Photo: RETRO

Shops and businesses along this stretch of Ribbleton Lane in 1990 were angry at lengthy road resurfacing works that had slashed their profits. Pictured is Pat Chadwick, manager of printer Lake Prints North West

Shops and businesses along this stretch of Ribbleton Lane in 1990 were angry at lengthy road resurfacing works that had slashed their profits. Pictured is Pat Chadwick, manager of printer Lake Prints North West Photo: RETRO

Ribbleton Lane, looking towards the junction with Skeffington Road

Ribbleton Lane, looking towards the junction with Skeffington Road Photo: RETRO

A busy crossing for this man on Ribbleton Lane in 1990

A busy crossing for this man on Ribbleton Lane in 1990 Photo: RETRO

