13 Lancashire celebrites with the most X/Twitter followers including Tyson Fury, Jenna Coleman, Ian McKellen
Lancashire boasts a whole raft of celebrites across many fields but how much do they have to say and how many people listen?
By Aimee Seddon
Published 11th Oct 2023, 15:58 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 16:03 BST
Over 500 million people use X, formerly known as Twitter, as way to share opinions and stay connected with the world, and celebrities are no exception.
We scoured X to find all of the celebrities from across Lancashire, and then ranked them in order of how many followers they had.
Take a look below at the 13 celebrities with the most X followers...
1 / 4