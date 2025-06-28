The Honey Pot Bar & Kitchen, located on Whalley Road and run by Directors Joanna McKenna and Dave Dennehy, has officially opened its doors, offering everything from fresh coffee and pastries to grazing boards, cocktails, fine wines and craft beers. But what truly sets it apart is its strong commitment to giving back.

As part of its launch, The Honey Pot is supporting local mental health charity S.I.S (Strength In Struggles), pledging to donate 10p from every sale of its exclusive Honey Pot Lager to support the charity's vital services in the local area.

S.I.S offers peer-to-peer support groups, one-to-one coaching, funded counselling sessions and well-being walks, all led by individuals with lived experience of mental health challenges.

The Honey Pot is also supporting the charity in a more hands-on way by hosting monthly wellness walks, which get underway on Sunday, July 13. The walks will see participants meet at The Honey Pot for an hour walk through the local area. On their return, walkers will enjoy coffee, bacon sandwiches and good company, with all proceeds going directly to S.I.S.

Joanna McKenna, Director and Founder of The Honey Pot, said: “We always wanted to do more than just serve food and drinks.

“This has been a dream of mine for over a decade, and I feel incredibly lucky not only to have opened here in Read, but to be embraced by such a kind, supportive community. Giving something back through our partnership with Strength In Struggles is just the beginning”

The journey to opening The Honey Pot was itself a twist of fate. Joanna, a former area manager in the pub trade, spotted the venue by chance after getting stuck in traffic on Whalley Road. She noticed a letting sign in the window and immediately contacted local property agency Pendle Hill Properties.

Since opening, The Honey Pot has seen a wave of support from locals and visitors alike. Its launch night was packed with friends, family and members of the Read community, and in its first week, some locals have visited every day.

In addition to its stylish bar area, The Honey Pot features a snug and a spacious function room available to hire for private events including birthdays, anniversaries and christenings - with a capacity of up to 80 guests.

Looking ahead, the venue is building a name for unique events and vibrant social gatherings. Their first Bottomless Brunch, set for July, sold out in just 24 hours, with more events already in the works.

Take a look at some fabulous pics.

1 . The Honey Pot Bar & Kitchen opens in Read Joanna is ready to serve up some pints Photo: UGC Photo Sales

2 . The Honey Pot Bar & Kitchen opens in Read The Honey Pot Bar & Kitchen, located on Whalley Road and run by Directors Joanna McKenna and Dave Dennehy Photo: UGC Photo Sales

3 . The Honey Pot Bar & Kitchen opens in Read Pop open that bubbly! Photo: UGC Photo Sales