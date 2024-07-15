The traditional procession from Newton Bluecoat School attracted a host of participants and spectators ahead of the crowning of Reeva Allan as the new rose queen followed by games, stalls and other attractions on the Newton village green.
A spokesman for the organisers said: “Thank you to everyone for making Field Day such a success this year. It really was a beautiful and happy day.”
Some of the young participants in the Newton, Clifton and Salwick Field Day procession. Photo: Daniel Martino
Spectators turned out in numbers to watch the Newton, Clifton and Salwick Field Day procession. Photo: Daniel Martino
Music was a key element of the Newton, Clifton and Salwick Field Day procession. Photo: Daniel Martino
The Newton, Clifton and Salwick Field Day procession wends its way through the streets. Photo: Daniel Martino