12 pictures as villagers celebrate Newton, Clifton and Salwick Field Day

By Tony Durkin
Published 15th Jul 2024, 11:18 BST
Updated 15th Jul 2024, 11:20 BST
Current and past residents of three rural Fylde villages turned out in numbers to celebrate Newton, Clifton and Salwick Field Day.

The traditional procession from Newton Bluecoat School attracted a host of participants and spectators ahead of the crowning of Reeva Allan as the new rose queen followed by games, stalls and other attractions on the Newton village green.

A spokesman for the organisers said: “Thank you to everyone for making Field Day such a success this year. It really was a beautiful and happy day.”

Some of the young participants in the Newton, Clifton and Salwick Field Day procession.

1. Newton, Clifton and Salwick Field Day

Some of the young participants in the Newton, Clifton and Salwick Field Day procession. Photo: Daniel Martino

Spectators turned out in numbers to watch the Newton, Clifton and Salwick Field Day procession.

2. Newton, Clifton and Salwick Field Day

Spectators turned out in numbers to watch the Newton, Clifton and Salwick Field Day procession. Photo: Daniel Martino

Music was a key element of the Newton, Clifton and Salwick Field Day procession.

3. Newton, Clifton and Salwick Field Day

Music was a key element of the Newton, Clifton and Salwick Field Day procession. Photo: Daniel Martino

The Newton, Clifton and Salwick Field Day procession wends its way through the streets.

4. Newton, Clifton and Salwick Field Day

The Newton, Clifton and Salwick Field Day procession wends its way through the streets. Photo: Daniel Martino

