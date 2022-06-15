But do you really? Here are 11 strange but true facts about Preston that might surprise you ...
1. Wet, wet, wet
Richard Arkwright's Water Frame which brought cotton mills to many northern English towns was invented in Preston.
2. A nice little Plug
Born in Whittle-le-Woods, Leo Baxendale took his first job at the Lancashire Evening Post, drawing adverts and cartoons before beginning his work on the Beano. Sadly he passed away on April 23 2017.
3. What the Dickens?
The town of 'Coketown' in Charles Dickens' book Hard Times is based on the city of Preston. In order to gain research for an 'industrial' novel, Dickens visited Preston in January 1854.
4. The Wild WIld West
The most famous outlaw of them all may not have had a Southern drawl but a Lancashire twang. Butch Cassidy's father, who lived in Avenham, left Preston for Utah in 1856.
